Early morning shooting in Richmond County leaves two dead

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred Saturday morning, Dec. 7.
The coroner says the the shooting took place at 2:12 a.m. at the Private Eye Club on Thomas Lane.
According to the coroner’s office, 28-year-old Charles Lawson of Hephzibah was shot at least one time and transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead at around 2:45 a.m.
The second victim, 23-year-old Ja Brie Dominguez was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:00 a.m.
The investigation is in it’s early stages and FOX 54 will bring you more updates as they become available.
