Columbia County prepares for weekend events

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - There’s a busy weekend ahead for Columbia County, with the Jingle Jam 10K and 55th Annual Christmas Parade. People putting on the events and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office have been planning and preparing in advance to make sure the roads are safe for residents and visitors during the busy, festive events.
Sergeant Josh Bognadow explained, “We will be using barricades to prevent any type of accident and provide protection for the motoring public.” Sgt. Bognadow said they even have off-duty deputies coming in to work during the events. It’s all an effort to make sure runners can hit the road for the Jingle Jam and parade goers can enjoy Christmas-themed floats without worrying about getting in a vehicles way. “It brings joy and that’s what we want: for people to come out and experience joy, fun and have a good time as a family.”
Richard Fender, the parade chairman, said, “The Sheriff’s Department works real hard for safety. They do a lot of things behind the scenes that people just don’t have a clue about, and we’re glad they’re there.” In 2018, metal barricades were put on the parade route to keep patrons from getting too close to the street. Bognadow said it provides a buffer so the floats can move down the street safely without people watching running in their way.
The sheriff’s office also works to make sure things are convenient for people who do not take part in the weekend events. Bognadow said, “If you plan accordingly and you have a pretty good idea of the route you need to take and plan accordingly, there really shouldn’t be a whole lot of inconvenience at all." He also said they plan events earlier in the day so that not as many people are out on the road.
Course routes can be found online for the Jingle Jam and Christmas parade here.
