Vote for your favorite sculpture: The winning sculpture will be displayed at Beacon Station

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Beacon Station on Wrightsboro Rd. will unveil a new piece of public art made by a local artist at their location. They are asking for the community’s vote to decide which sculpture should be displayed.
The winning artist will be given $13,000 to create their sculpture and the other finalists will receive a $150 reward. Voters can vote once per day up until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18.
Back in Oct., the CV Foundry Apartments, LLC in association with the Greater Augusta Arts Council, sent out a release asking for local artists to submit their art proposals. They have narrowed the entries down to three finalists.
The mission, they say, is to “unite Augusta’s rich cultural traditions with an optimistic new future for this newly redeveloped area and welcome visitors into the Laney Walker and Bethlehem Neighborhoods.”
Here are the three finalists:
