Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for identity fraud

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for identity fraud, and needs help locating the suspect.
Authorities say Lafiamma Gabriel Bates has a grand jury arrest warrant for identity fraud with the Sheriff’s Office and has outstanding warrants in three other states.
If you have any information on where Bates may be, contact Inv. Kevin Link or any financial crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1034.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.