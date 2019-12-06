A Passing Shower Later Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Though the day will start with some sunshine, more clouds will build into the CSRA today. Dry conditions kick off the morning with chilly temperatures. Daytime highs return to the mid 60s. A weak cold front will slide across the region later today. Scattered showers and sprinkles are possible this afternoon and early evening. Not everyone will run into a shower, but keep the umbrella close just in case.