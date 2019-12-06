Mayor Hardie Davis endorses ‘refreshing leader’ and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The former Republican mayor of New York City jumped into the presidential race last month. Mayor Hardie Davis is endorsing his friend and mentor.
“Someone who solves problems but is taking their work from a professional standpoint and saying, ‘How can I make cities better? How can I make other leaders better?’ and that’s what our country needs at a time like now," said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis.
Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg said Georgia is a crucial state in the 2020 election. Here in Augusta, he hopes Democrats will help turn the state from red to blue.
“Georgia is the only state with two senate seats up for grabs in Nov. Democrats can win both of those and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that happens," Bloomberg said.
The billionaire said he knows how effective local governments can be. He believes the federal government can partner with cities on issues like gun violence.
“We’d like to put in regulations that you can’t buy a gun if you have a psychiatric problem, if you have a criminal record or if you’re a minor," said Bloomberg.
Bloomberg said empowering local leaders, like Mayor Davis, is one of his priorities if elected president. In addition to Mayor Davis, the mayors of Gary, Ind.; Tacoma, Wash. and Huntington, W. Va. all are endorsing Mike Bloomberg for president.
