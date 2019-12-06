Man arrested after armed burglary at USC Aiken apartment

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - According to the USC Aiken University Police Department, a man was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 4, for an armed burglary incident that occurred on Oct. 15 at the school’s apartments.
The university’s director of news and information, Leslie Hull-Ryde, told FOX 54 that two unidentified males walked into an unlocked apartment in USC Aiken’s Pacer Downs and were confronted by the residents. The suspects left the scene and no one was injured and nothing was stolen from the residence.
Hull-Ryde told us the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maurice Keyshaun Thomas after he was identified by the USC Aiken University Police Department. He was charged with burglary, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, pointing/presenting a firearm at a person, and carrying/displaying a firearm in a public building.
Hull-Ryde said that Thomas is not affiliated with USC Aiken, and that the safety and security of their students, faculty, staff and guests is their top priority. She warns those on the university’s campus to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to the university police.
This investigation is ongoing.
