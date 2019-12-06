Glenn Hills High School’s 11th Taste of Christmas event brings in over $1,500

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Glenn Hills High School held their 11th annual Taste of Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 5, in the high school gymnasium.
The event is a dinner and silent auction that raises money for The Career Club, which is a club that helps students pay for college trips and conferences. For entertainment at the 11th event, the James Brown Academy of Musick Pupils performed.
It was $15 a plate, and over one hundred people came out to support The Career Club. In the crowd at the school, were several Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners as well as other leaders like Augusta Fire Chief James.
Glenn Hills High School Principal, Dr. Johnnie Wright, was excited with the amount of support for the students. She said, "What it says is that we are one, no matter what area you live in. Whether it’s South Augusta, West Augusta, East Augusta, we all have the same drive and same motivation which is to support our kids and uplift our community, because our children are in fact our future.
FOX 54′s very own Jay Jefferies was the Master of Ceremonies at the 11th annual event.
