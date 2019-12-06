FOX 54’s WWE Live Holiday Tour Contest winner recognized

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Congratulations to CJ Wendt for winning FOX 54′s WWE Live Holiday Tour Contest.
Wendt will have the chance to see WWE superstars through a meet-n-greet along with an autograph opportunity at the James Brown Arena this weekend. The contest winner will also get a limited-edition 2019 souvenir event chair and a crowd free merchandise shopping spree.
Wendt was given two tickets for the event and he tells FOX 54 that it was only right to bring his son along with him. “He’s always wanted to go to a wrestling show, but we just never had the opportunity to go. This right here is an out of the world experience that’s going to be great for the both of us,” Wendt said.
In addition to this, the contest winner also won a one-on-one training at Greubel’s MMA and two months of classes.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.