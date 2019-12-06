Fort Gordon hosts annual Christmas Festival

FORT GORDON (WFXG) - As the Christmas holiday inches closer, more people are getting into a festive mood. Fort Gordon held their annual Christmas Festival on Barton Field on Thursday, Dec. 5, to help service members and their families kick off the season.
While in full swing, the festival had a Christmas tree lighting and Christmas carol performances, but it was about more than that. The festival is a way to bring the holiday spirit to Fort Gordon and show appreciation for service members and their families, and the appreciation kicked off hours before the festival did. Teri Ryan, Victim Advocate Coordinator with Army Community Service, said, "It’s just a great wonderful time, and everyone is happy and excited and getting ready for the season.”
To help the service members get ready for the season, Trees for Troops gave out 450 free Christmas trees. Ryan explained, "The Christmas tree farmers and growers decided this was a great way to give back to the troops serving our country. It’s not just at Fort Gordon, it’s around the United States and I hear it’s overseas, too.”
Getting to pick out the perfect tree was a group event for some. U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Dawn Parker, said, "It means a lot to us, because some of our soldiers have never had the ability to have a Christmas tree for Christmas, so us being able to go out as a team to pick out what is going to represent our team effort is really nice to have that opportunity.”
Once their tree was picked out, they could return to Barton Field with their loved ones for the Christmas Festival in the evening. It was filled with quality entertainment by the after school program, vendors, hay rides, a bonfire, a visit from Santa Clause and even some snow. Ryan added, “It’s just a great way to kick off the season so we can say happy holidays and Merry Christmas to everybody here at Fort Gordon.”
