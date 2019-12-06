Columbia County’s 19th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market is happening Friday

EVANS, GA. (WFXG) -Santa along with thousands of folks on his nice list will pack Evans Towne Center Park for the 19th Annual Christmas Tree lighting and third annual Holiday Market. 10,000 people are expected to be here tonight and Columbia county officials say each year, they make it bigger and better
The Columbia County Events Manager, Rachael Enfinger says, “Right now, it just feels magical. You know, you come out and the entire park is lit and it’s colorful and it’s fun and there’s a little bit of something for everybody.”
Attendees can see the light show, go ice skating, enjoy something at the smores pit, or take a ride on the train. Santa Claus will be there Dec. 6-8, for free Santa photos. They can be taken with your cell phone, no fees attached.
If you’re looking for some crafty stocking stuffers, about 40 local vendors will be there to help.
The tree lighting and holiday market is at Evans Towne Center Park on December 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. The tree lighting is at 8 p.m. and fireworks will follow shortly after.
