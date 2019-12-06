Columbia County road closures for this weekend

The first road closure will be from from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the roadway that runs parallel to and adjacent with the south side of Evans Towne Center Park. This roadway starts on Evans Town Center Blvd. and heads to the back of the Evans Plaza Shopping Center. Southbound Evans Town Center Blvd. will be closed from Evans to Locks Rd. to Ronald Reagan Dr. from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Evans to Locks Rd. will be closed from Evans Town Center Blvd. to Washington Rd. from 7:50 a.m. to when the last participant clears the roadway.