Columbia County road closures for this weekend

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Columbia County will be hosting two big Christmas events this weekend. There are quite a few road and lane closures they have announced as a result.
ROAD CLOSURES FOR JINGLE JAM
The Jingle Jam, a 10K run and fundraiser for SafeHomes, Inc., will be held Saturday, Dec. 7. The run will begin and end at the Evans Towne Center Park and will pass through Camelot, Country Place, Winslow, Winslow on the Water, Saddle Creek, Cottages at Connemara, Tiller Place, Belair Evans, and Pheasant Run subdivisions.
The first road closure will be from from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the roadway that runs parallel to and adjacent with the south side of Evans Towne Center Park. This roadway starts on Evans Town Center Blvd. and heads to the back of the Evans Plaza Shopping Center. Southbound Evans Town Center Blvd. will be closed from Evans to Locks Rd. to Ronald Reagan Dr. from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Evans to Locks Rd. will be closed from Evans Town Center Blvd. to Washington Rd. from 7:50 a.m. to when the last participant clears the roadway.
A portion of Gibbs Rd. between Bedford Dr. and Hebbard Way will be a one-lane section and Town Park Blvd. will be closed from Town Park Ln. to Hereford Farm Rd. Traffic on Hereford Farm Rd. will experience sudden stops due to runners crossing sections of the road between Gibbs Rd. and N. Belair Rd.
Eastbound and Westbound Washington Rd. traffic will be closed down to one lane for traffic approaching the intersection with Ronald Reagan Dr. from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
A large number of spectators are expected to be watching from: Sir Galahad Dr., Chalice Cir., Graystone Way, Country Place Ln., Bettys Branch Way, Brandermill Rd., Bedford Dr., Hebbard Way, Waterford Dr., Connemara Trail, Galway Dr., Lake Jean Dr., Lawrence Dr., Parkview Dr., Town Park Blvd., Rachel Dr., Travis Ct., and Pheasant Run Dr. between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Those roadways will remain open, but will be shared with runners. Columbia County and SafeHomes, Inc. ask that residents on those streets to avoid parking on the streets, limit trips to and from residences, and to yield to runners during the time of the race.
ROAD CLOSURES FOR COLUMBIA COUNTY CHRISTMAS PARADE
The annual Columbia County Christmas parade is Sunday, Dec. 8. Lane closings will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for outside lanes, north and south bound, on N. Belair Rd. from Washington Rd. to Cox Rd./Owens Rd.
Another closing will be on Evans Town Center Blvd. beginning at 10 a.m. No traffic will be allowed to turn onto the road during the time of closure. Washington Rd., from Ronald Reagan Dr. to N. Belair Rd., and N. Belair Rd., from Washington Rd. to Cox Rd./Owens Rd., will be closed starting at 1 p.m. for the parade route.
Multiple county roads will be closed at their entrances/exits along the detour route. Those roads are: Evans To Locks Rd., Evans Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Rd., Lamkin Dr., Hereford Farm Rd., Town Center Dr., Marie St., Town Park Blvd., Town Park Ln., Ponder Place Dr., Village Square Dr., and Walden Glen Dr.
