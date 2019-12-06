City of Grovetown welcomes new SRP Federal Credit Union

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - SRP Federal Credit Union is expanding its footprint in the CSRA after a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Grovetown.
“If the bank is closed, you can come right around to the ATM and you’re right here at it. You don’t have to go way you know across town to it,” Gloria Allen, an SRP member said.
SRP is a growing organization with a social obligation to make sure they give back to the community, which is why this new branch was necessary. “When your online experience fails, whether your DSL at home stopped working or what have you, there’s a place for you to come to talk to people. It’s such a rare thing," SRP President & CEO Harry Gunsallus said.
Gunsallus says it’s valuable enough to keep interactions with their members and owners in person to maintain relationships that you can’t get through an application. “If you want to talk about what it means to get a loan or how much mortgage can I afford, you want to have that conversation with a person. So, we think branches are vital.”
A branch that is more than a place of transactions, but a building that other community leaders recognize as helping with the city’s growth. “It’s creating jobs. Those jobs create households in needs for other products and services in this area," Columbia County Chamber President & CEO Tammy Shepherd said.
