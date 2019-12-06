Augusta man arrested after attempting to flee on foot, drugs found in vehicle

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man was arrested after authorities say a chase ensued and the suspect crashed and then fled on foot.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Dec. 3 around 10:30 p.m. deputies attempted to pull over 33-year-old Brandon Borders who was driving a 2013 blue Kia Forte on Bungalow Rd. at Jolles Ave.
Authorities stated, after Borders refused to stop, he eventually lost control of the vehicle in the JC Package Shop parking lot on Peach Orchard Rd. resulting in him striking a fence and hitting a parked van.
At that time, Borders attempted to flee on foot, was unsuccessful, and got into a brief struggle with the responding deputy, the sheriff’s office says.
Borders was arrested and charged with marijuana possession with intent to distribute, after two pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle, aggravated assault, attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, obstruction, wrong side of roadway.
The sheriff’s office also says, Borders attempted to hit one of the deputies’ patrol cars.
There is no further information at this time.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.