Tree Lighting for Aiken’s Festival of Trees

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Visitors Center in Aiken is kicking off the holiday season with their festival of trees. They’re having a tree lighting for their third annual festival of trees on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Right now, the Visitors Center is filled with about twelve different trees all with different themes. There’s a Daughters of the Revolution Tree and some traditional trees as well. Three years ago, the Visitors Center decided they wanted to bring something new to the city and draw people to the center.
Hampton Wayt, the tourism coordinator at the Aiken Visitors Center, says the trees have been a wonderful addition to their holiday tradition. Wayt says, “I would say the main purpose is just to give people joy. You know, people come in for different reasons and enjoy the trees for different reasons but they all leave smiling.”
You can stop by and vote for your favorite tree up until Dec. 19. The winner will be announced on Dec. 20. The trees will be up until Jan. 4.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.