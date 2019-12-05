Toys for Tots has a major donation coming from Savannah River Site employees

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) -A very special day out at the Savannah River Site, the employees there are donating thousands of toys for children to have a merry Christmas.
Toys and bicycles will be under the tree for hundreds of underprivileged children in the CSRA this year thanks to the generosity of employees at the savannah river site.
Workers come together every year in early December to load thousands of toys and bikes into trucks for delivery to area residents in need. Those trucks are headed to Salvation Army locations - where the gifts will be sorted and distributed to kids in the CSRA.
Employees say this year will mark a total of 400,000 toys they’ve donated to Toys for Tots since they started in 1991. The gifts donated by SRS employees support the SRS Toys for Tots campaign.
The event is Thursday, Dec. 5, Savannah River Site Visitors Center at 12 p.m.
