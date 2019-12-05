SLED investigating inmate death at Aiken County Detention Center

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - SLED and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate death after an inmate was found dead at the Aiken County Detention Center.
According to press release SLED and the coroner’s office was called in to investigate an inmate death that occurred on Dec. 5 around 6:15 a.m. after an inmate working in the kitchen of the facility was found unresponsive.
Authorities say, officers and a facility nurse attempted to save the inmate but were unsuccessful. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the inmate is not being released until next of kin is notified.
There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the inmate’s death.
