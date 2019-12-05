Operation HandWarmer collects over 2,000 items for soldiers

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Troops overseas have worked endlessly by sacrificing their lives to fight for our country. To honor them, Operation Handwarmer, FOX 54, and community members across the CSRA have helped donated over 2000 non-perishable items for the last big day of Operation Handwarmer donation.
“When you’re 8,000 miles away and you don’t have your kids at home, or your family for Christmas time, knowing that the CSRA and FOX news cares, that’s what matters," Burt Sappenfield of Operation Handwarmer said.
While many of these heroes will be receiving hats to keep their heads warm, they’ll also be receiving snacks to keep their bellies full and cards to warm their hearts.
“People love this stuff and the soldiers can’t get them. Some of the places we are sending them to are in the middle of the mountains and their pulling guard duty and they don’t get these supplies often,” Sappenfield said.
Ashley Goodrum is one out of many who helped donate items. He is a military veteran who experienced something quite different during his 15 years of service. "Stuff like this didn’t happen. You didn’t get nothing. What you got is what you bought.”
Like a good neighbor, State Farm was also there by donating a cart full of goodies to support the community. “There’s not a more worth while cause than supporting our military and our troops. Operation Handwarmers is one of the things that we support through the CSRA home connections group,” Statefarm Insurance Agent, Kelley Lawrence said.
On Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., FOX 54 and Operation Handwarmer will be packaging and sending off those items.
