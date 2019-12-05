Mugshot released for Terrell Beatty, suspect who ran into GSP vehicle, authorities say

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A mugshot for 24-year-old Terrell Beatty has been released, Beatty was arrested after allegedly running into a Georgia State Patrol vehicle.
Beatty is facing the following charges: failure to maintain lane, DUI, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, pedestrian must not dart out in traffic, failure to report an accident with property, open container, no seat belt, driving while license suspended, possession of a firearm while under first offender sentence, and possession of marijuana.
