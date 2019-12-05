Greenbrier High School students donated blessing bags to people in need

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - About 20 kids from Greenbrier High School’s student advisory group spent the morning giving back to the community.
They gave out blessing bags crafted for people who utilize the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen on Fenwick St. The students brought 55 point two-gallon bags of merchandise filled with things that will help keep people warm, full and clean.
“I saw a little boy her and it made me sad because I know that not everyone has the same opportunities that I would have to grow up in a house and to have food and clothes and water every single day. So, it’s just sad to me," said student Talia Brown.
This is a project they plan to continue in years to come. Contact the Greenbrier High School if you’d like to donate to their cause.
