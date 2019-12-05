Film Augusta hopes local families will audition for new outdoor adventure series

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A nationwide search is underway for a reality show cast. A major cable network is looking for families who enjoy the outdoors and competition. People at Film Augusta hope that competition can come from the CSRA.
“If they go, if they get an audition, if they get selected, it could mean that if they are on that show, that production would come to Augusta and do a little bit of filming because they do some background on the family about who they are, what their life is," said Film Augusta Film Liaison Jennifer Bowen.
INE Entertainment is credited for shows like “MasterChef” and “The Biggest Loser”.
“Oh, that would be amazing! If we could have somebody from the Augusta area represent for an adventure series, that would be awesome. Heck, I might get my family to go down there and do something like that, that would be pretty fun!" said Gray Gagnon.
Gagnon’s family enjoys sites in the CSRA like the Savannah River and Augusta Canal trails. She’s sure others in our area fit the show’s criteria, too.
“If it is a big production and they’re bringing people with them, then they’re going to spend the night in our hotel rooms, and they’re going to spend lodging tax and sales tax and they’re going to eat in our restaurants and so all of that trickles down in our community,” Bowen said.
Bowen said it’s worth spreading the word. The economic impact, exposure and experience would be a win-win for everyone involved.
The deadline to contact INE Entertainment is Sunday, Dec. 15. You’ll need to send a recent family photo, your cell phone number and the major city you live near to start the casting process.
