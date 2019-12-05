Comfortable with Lots of Sunshine

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Another day of sunshine here in the CSRA with temperatures warming back to the mid and upper 60s. Tonight will be cold and mostly clear, low temperatures settle in the mid 30s. High pressure continues to control the region, but will gradually erode giving way to more clouds and even a few sprinkles and isolated showers tomorrow. Keep the umbrella close just in case, even though most should stay dry. The weekend will be pleasant with sun and clouds.