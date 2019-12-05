Burke County Sheriff’s Office knock on doors to solve teen murder case

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for leads in a deadly shooting that happened last week. Seventeen-year-old Tacorey Brigham was shot and killed at Magnolia Acres Housing Authority the night before Thanksgiving. FOX 54 was there as deputies went door to door hoping to uncover the truth.
Investigators are hoping to find answers to who shot Brigham and what lead up to the shooting. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in the past they typically wrap up homicide investigations in a matter of days. However, they are not where they want to be with this investigation.
“In violent crimes like this murder case, time is of the essence. It’s really critical in the first several days to really work hard to get all the leads and developments you can,” explained Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.
The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of $2,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
“Yeah this is terrible. He was so young. He just started living. They need to catch who did this,” said Leroy Kelly, who is a Burke County resident.
Investigators say Magnolia Acres is not a low profile area. Residents are known for socializing outside and there is a chance someone knows what happened.
“They’re not going to talk openly and publicly. We think that once we get behind doors and make an appeal to them privately perhaps they will be compelled to come forward,” said Sheriff Williams.
The sheriff says the goal is to keep the county safe and bring closure to Brigham’s family.
