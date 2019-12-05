Bernie Sanders campaign hosts volunteer appreciation night in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Bernie Sanders campaign hosted a volunteer appreciation night in Aiken, South Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the field office on Silver Bluff Rd. The night was important to the campaign to recognize the hard work volunteers have done in 2019, and also look ahead to the future.
Campaign officials tell FOX 54 that Aiken is one of 10 counties in South Carolina that fall under the “Westside Region.” Thus far, the region has contributed to raising more money for Bernie Sanders than any other democratic candidate in the state of South Carolina, coming to $373,173.
The Regional Director, Marcurius Byrd, said their volunteers have made contact with over 800,000 voters this quarter, which doubles what they did last quarter. He believes the amount of money that’s been pulled in shows that Sanders’s message resonates across the larger audience. He said, “For us, all those dollars that are coming in are reflecting every day people. Our average donation is somewhere between $18 and $27, so we’re not raising big money, we’re raising money from every day working class people.”
The Presidential Primary is less than 90 days away, and the Field Director, Melanie Nowlin, said she is always looking for more volunteers. She said, “Anything that we can do out of this office for the community would really be a better example of our candidate, besides just screaming ‘Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!' at everyone. We want to show what our candidate represents.”
If you’d like to volunteer, you can contact Nowlin at 803-220-1922 or melanienowlin@berniesanders.com.
