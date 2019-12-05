Bank of America donates $20,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is ready to provide 66,000 meals to people in the CSRA thanks to a $20,000 check from Bank of America.
The grant money comes as statistics show 1-in-5 people in our region are going hungry, and don’t know where their next meal will come from. “It is truly humbling to be able to give back to our neighbors in need. We feel like when individuals have a warm meal, when families are able to put food on the table, hopefully they can have more ability to make better financial decisions that will help lift them out of poverty,” said Bank of America local market manager Marissa Smith.
The non-profit supports 30 counties throughout Georgia and South Carolina with programs like the Backpack Program and Mobile Food Pantry.
