Arrest made in connection to the Magnolia Acres murder

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Tacorey Brigham.
Authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Charles Edward Brown Thursday, Dec. 5, for the shooting death of Brigham at Magnolia Acres Housing Authority Complex on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Brown is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and was booked into the Burke County Detention Center. The victim’s family has been notified.
The arrest comes after the Waynesboro Police Department and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division went around Magnolia Acres and surrounding neighborhoods asking for any information on the murder. Officials said they also followed leads from Facebook, phone calls and the BCSO app to locate Brown and take him into custody.
“These senseless shootings and murders of our young people must stop. Two families and multiple others and now devastated over these acts. As a Sheriff, I will ensure that we will lock up and prosecute to the fullest anyone who commits acts such as this as we have solved every murder in Burke County that has taken place since I took office on January 1, 2017. However, it is so much more than locking people up so we will continue working diligently with our various violence reductions programs and partnering with our schools and others to see what else can be done pro-actively.” Stated Sheriff Alfonzo WIlliams
