Warmer and Sunny

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Dry and fair conditions remain in the forecast today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will warm to the low and mid 60s around the CSRA today. Winds pick up some throughout the day, gusts peak near 20-20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Low temperatures settle in the low 40s with a calm wind after midnight. Tomorrow will start off chilly and bright, temperatures will warm back to the 60s by the second half of the day.
Friday, clouds build into the region and some sprinkles and isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. The weekend outlook is dry and bright.
TODAY: Sunny and breezy, gusts up to 20 mph. HIGH: 64
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 40
TOMORROW: Sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 66
