Warmer and Sunny

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Dry and fair conditions remain in the forecast today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will warm to the low and mid 60s around the CSRA today. Winds pick up some throughout the day, gusts peak near 20-20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Low temperatures settle in the low 40s with a calm wind after midnight. Tomorrow will start off chilly and bright, temperatures will warm back to the 60s by the second half of the day.