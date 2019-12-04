Shooting in Thomson at Southern Villa Apartment Complex

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - A GBI official has confirmed a shooting at the Southern Villa Apartment Complex in Thomson.
According to GBI, Thomson Police Department requested assistance from GBI Crime Scene Unit at the location.
The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 54 that two victims were brought to a local McDuffie County hospital with possible gunshot wounds. We are working to see if the two victims could be related to the shooting.
Stick with FOX 54 to bring you the latest details on this developing story.
