Man arrested after domestic situation involving a gun

MILLEN, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to a domestic situation involving a gun in Millen Wednesday, Dec. 4, around 12:35 p.m. after Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office and Millen Police Department requested mutual aid.
Authorities said the incident involved a female, a child, and a man with a gun. They said it took place on the 600 block of Walnut St. A negotiator and members of the BCSO SRT were able to make entry into the home around 1:45 p.m. They took the armed man into custody without incident at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Officials said the man was turned over to the Millen Police Department.
