Grovetown woman in custody after making threats against Columbia County school

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - A Grovetown woman is in custody after making threats against a Columbia County school Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The Grovetown Police Department said Sheryll Lander made a statement threatening violence toward a school. She’s being charged with one count of terroristic threats and acts. Lander is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center and a mugshot is not available at this time.
Officials told FOX 54 that the threat was made off campus and was not school specific, so, the Columbia County School District responded widely.
In a statement, the district said in part, “Out of an abundance of precaution, schools in the vicinity of Grovetown were momentarily placed on soft lockdown restricting outside activity.”
