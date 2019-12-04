Fundraiser for Aiken County K-9 units underway

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - In the spirit of “Giving Tuesday”, there’s a community fundraiser going on for the K-9 units with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. FOX 54 looked into the needs of these special officers who help make the community safe.
The fundraiser, through Project Paws Alive, is working to provide K-9s at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office with equipment that will help them do their job safely. “We’re just raising some funds to get some central equipment that assists those units,” said Captain Eric Abdullah. They need equipment like body armor, temperature control systems in patrol cars, narcan and other first aid items. “It’s a wide range of small stuff that we don’t always carry on hand," continued Captain Abdullah.
The Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 units work on the blood hound tracking team, narcotics detection team and explosive detection team. “They’re like family to us. They’re essentially our employees, as well. We want to make sure we have the ability to take care of them,” Captain Abdullah said.
In just two days over $3,000 has been raised for the sheriff’s office, and it’s growing in the community. Some local business owners are offering discounts to people who give. “When someone donates to this fundraiser, I can offer 10% off their purchase, when they show their receipt to show that they’ve done it,” said Aiken Dry Goods owner Jami Chandler. She said she hopes her discount will motivate people to donate. “It’s the right thing to do, and if they need this protection while they’re out there then it’s something we should do.”
“Like our community here in Aiken County invests in our deputies, that’s an investment in our service animals. It will help us take care of the mission for this agency, which is to provide public safety,” said Captain Abdullah. He said the K-9 units in Aiken provide public safety outside of the county, too. “We’re partnered across the state line as well with Richmond County K-9 unit.”
If you’d like to donate, you can find a link on the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
