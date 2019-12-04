Fundraiser for Aiken County K-9 units underway

In just two days over $3,000 has been raised for the sheriff’s office, and it’s growing in the community. Some local business owners are offering discounts to people who give. “When someone donates to this fundraiser, I can offer 10% off their purchase, when they show their receipt to show that they’ve done it,” said Aiken Dry Goods owner Jami Chandler. She said she hopes her discount will motivate people to donate. “It’s the right thing to do, and if they need this protection while they’re out there then it’s something we should do.”