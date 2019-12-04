FOX 54 UPDATE: Georgia State Patrol said damages to patrol car were caused by Beatty

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54 reached out to Georgia State Patrol about the damages done to a patrol car after an incident on Broad St. Friday, Nov. 29.
FOX 54 received comments and concerns from viewers, asking how it could be possible that Terrell Beatty’s body caused the damage.
After reading through the comments, FOX 54 reached out to GSP for clarification on the patrol car damages. Below are our questions and their answers.
FOX 54: “Was the damage that’s shown in the pictures of the patrol car solely caused by Terrell Beatty’s body hitting the car?”
GSP: “Yes.”
FOX 54: “How did that damage occur exactly?”
GSP: “The damage occurred from Beatty running into the side of the car.”
FOX 54: “Did the airbags deploy in the vehicle?”
GSP: “Yes, the side impact airbags did deploy.”
The GSP said Terrell Beatty fled on foot back across Broad St. after crashing his vehicle and darted from the side of a building and ran into the right side of Trooper Richard Justice’s patrol vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.