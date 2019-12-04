BBB warns against holiday scams

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s the season of giving but you want to make sure you’re not giving away your personal information. The Better Business Bureau warns, this time of year can bring out the scammers. They say a lot of it comes from ordering online.
Hunter Jones with the bureau says you may get a fake delivery and tracking e-mail. When you click the fake tracking link, you may automatically give tons of personal information.
Fake e-gift cards are another scheme people use to try to take your money. Fake e-gift cards may get sent straight to your email and when you click the link they ask for personal information. Jones says an e gift card will never require you to share your personal information,“When shopping online look out for fake websites, make sure you’re verifying that it’s an https address website before you enter your credit card and i also recommend using a credit card rather than a debit card because it is more secure to shop with."
They also see some holiday job scams too. Jones says employers will not ask for payment for a job.
