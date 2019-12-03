Sunny and Cool Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Did someone say deja vu? Today will be a lot like yesterday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s. After a cold and frosty morning, it will continue to feel cool this afternoon. Clouds will float into the region through the evening and tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures settle back in the mid and upper 30s overnight. High pressure continues to control the region keeping fair and bright conditions in the forecast through much of the week. Daytime temperatures tomorrow will return to the 60s. Winds pick up as well with gusts upwards of 25 mph in the afternoon.