Sorority to host free health and wellness exposition

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - In an effort to promote physical and emotional wellness, advocacy and awareness, and self-care, the women of the Thomson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will be offering a free health and wellness exposition for members of the CSRA.
The health and wellness exposition will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
With December being AIDS awareness month, the health and wellness exposition will feature free and confidential HIV testing giving by the Department of Public Health. The organization also states that the guest speaker for this event will be Wanda Collier, founder of Stop Da Stigma, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance and resources for newly diagnosed HIV and AIDS patients.
Along with free and confidential HIV testing, the health and wellness exposition will consist of wellness screenings given by healthcare professionals, members of Serenity Behavior Health will be onsite with mental health resources, and physical activities conducted by a personal trainer.
The exposition will take place at Springfield Baptist Church Multipurpose Complex building at 614 Martin Luther King Jr. St. in Thomson, Georgia.
