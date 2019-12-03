Single car crash on 15th St. kills one person

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single car crash that left one person dead.
Officials say the accident took place on 15th St. at Carver Dr. Monday, Dec. 2. The driver was driving a black SUV north on 15th St. when they lost control and struck multiple signs, a fence and a telephone pole knocking it to the ground.
The Coroner’s Office said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:35 p.m. Their body is being taken to the GBI lab for an autopsy.
The driver’s identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.
