Reward offered in connection to shooting death at Magnolia Acres Apartments

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect involved in the murder of 17-year-old Tacorey Brigham at Magnolia Acres Apartments. The incident took place Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Officials with the BCSO Criminal Investigation Division are working with the Waynesboro Police Department to gather information and examine evidence. This is still an open investigation.
If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-554-2133 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (706)-554-6633.
