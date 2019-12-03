Krispy Kreme debuts new holiday doughnuts

(WFXG) - The people at Krispy Kreme are bringing a new meaning to festive, for the holiday season.
The company debuted three new holiday-inspired treats for this holiday season.
The Reindeer consist of a classic original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and eyes filled with sugar. The Present doughnut is a bright green glazed doughnuts filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow just like a gift. The Santa Belly Doughnut is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkled on it and Krispy Kreme says it is decorated in a belt that looks just like one Santa would wear.
The Reindeer, The Present, and The Santa Belly are all available at your local Krispy Kreme location now until Dec. 24.
