Krispy Kreme debuts new holiday doughnuts

The Reindeer consist of a classic original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and eyes filled with sugar. The Present doughnut is a bright green glazed doughnuts filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow just like a gift. The Santa Belly Doughnut is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkled on it and Krispy Kreme says it is decorated in a belt that looks just like one Santa would wear.