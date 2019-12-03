Golden Harvest Food Bank asking for donations during Giving Tuesday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is one local non-profit that can always use generous donations. One in five children and one in six adults right here in the CSRA struggle with hunger. During the holiday season, that need can be more visible.
Golden Harvest officials say the community’s generosity is always appreciated, but this time of year, it’s a little more special.
“Even though $1 might not seem like a lot, it really does go a long way and it’s a powerful way to make a difference, especially in this Christmas season. Families in need are looking for help in any way they can get, and we want to make sure that for the holidays, we can provide that help to anyone who comes to our door asking for assistance,” said Golden Harvest Marketing Director Ann Snyder.
A donation of $1 provides three meals to people in our community. Tomorrow during Giving Tuesday, if you donate through Facebook, Facebook will be matching dollar amounts, which means your $1 donation will provide six meals instead of three!
If your family needs help this holiday season, you can visit Golden Harvest’s website.
