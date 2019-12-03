As the season begins, many are on the hunt to find the perfect Christmas tree

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -The holiday season is upon us and if you’re planning to celebrate with a real Christmas tree this year, local Christmas tree retailers want to help you find the perfect one for you.
As many folks continue their hunt for the perfect tree, employees at Brown’s Snowy Mountain Christmas Trees in Augusta say they’re prepared for the rush.
They get trees from North Carolina from growers they’ve been working with for years. One tree expert, Andy Colbert says it’s all about finding the perfect shape- they go the extra mile to find it.
“It’s a very tedious process,” he says, “the pruning, to when they’re ready to be cut at."
“You really got to take a lot of tender love and care from the sapling, all the way up to the top.” “People get their eye on them early in the tree’s lifespan and just have dibs on them basically throughout."
The variety of Frasier Firs there is wide. They have big trees, small trees, and even snowy trees. "It’s a lot of work from start to finish,” Colbert says. Throughout their lifespan, these trees have endured heavy snow and ice which he says makes them stronger- perfect for hanging ornaments.
A local Augusta family was at Brown’s Snowy Mountain Christmas Trees to pick out their perfect tree. They say this year it’s a lot easier since their young, enthusiastic daughter is picking it out for them. Mother of two, Laura Housten says, “My husband loves the smell, we both love the smells.”
Each foot takes about a year to grow, so the taller the tree, the older it is. Whether it’s tall or short, young or old, they say a fresh tree is worth it.
