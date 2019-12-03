Commissioners vote to pledge $20,000 for future downtown mural of James Brown

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta commissioners feel good about a proposed mural of the God Father of Soul. A local artist wants to paint it on a building located on James Brown Blvd.
Commissioners voted 8-1 to provide up to $20,000 for the project. Other agencies, like the Greater Augusta Arts Council, are looking for more money to help fund it.
“I think everybody’s excited about it. I think it’s going to be very exciting for Downtown Augusta, tourism, a lot of new businesses and things are being built and opened downtown. So, this is going to be a great addition,” said local freelance artist Brian Stewart.
Stewart estimates it will cost more than $30,000. He said he believes he can complete the project the project by Master’s week if he can start at the beginning of next year.
