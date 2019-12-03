Coliseum Authority says new James Brown Arena sign should be up in a few weeks

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Several Coliseum Authority board members attended the commission meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, to explain why the name changed on the outer signage of the James Brown Arena and discuss the building’s future.
The Coliseum Authority’s chairperson told commissioners a staff member made the error, not the marketing company. He said the new sign with the James Brown logo on it should be up within a few weeks.
They also had the chance to answer questions regarding new construction plans for a new entertainment complex.
“They were going to move forward with reviewing three potential vendors who would act as representatives for a construction project, if that were to move forward, and not only have the community, but the commission support,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.
The Coliseum Authority’s chairman said they will vet those vendors next Tuesday.
