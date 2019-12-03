Augusta University’s holds annual Christmas tree lighting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Check out Augusta University’s Summerville campus. The school held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 2.
Despite chilly temps, the event brought out hundreds. It featured acapella groups, cookie decorating and ice skating. To top it all off, jolly old Saint Nick even made an appearance with Mrs. Claus.
President Brooks Keel said, “We’ve been doing this with the Summerville neighborhood association for almost 20 years, and so it’s a great opportunity for the community to get together with Augusta University and celebrate the holidays.”
The tree made entirely of lights can be seen from Walton Way and will be lit every night at sunset and will stay up through Christmas day.
