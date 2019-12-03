Augusta Man arrested for October 2019 murder

Michael Lamont Williams (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Mikaela Thomas | December 3, 2019 at 9:30 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 9:30 AM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man has been arrested and charged with murder after an October 2019 incident at 2119 Lumpkin Rd.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Michael Williams is being charged for the murder of Devante Green. The incident occurred on Oct. 13, 2019 around 6:48 p.m. , when authorities say residents heard shots being fired at the apartment complex. When investigators arrived on the scene, they located a male victim deceased behind one of the apartment buildings..

Williams is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

