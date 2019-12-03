Aiken County Animal Shelter hosting “Homes for the Holidays” adoption event

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter is hosting their “Homes for the Holidays” adoption event Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There are a lot of friendly pets waiting to be adopted and find their forever home. So, during the event, dogs and puppies will be up for adoption for just $35, and cats and kittens can be adopted for only $10. U.S. veterans and people currently serving in the military with a valid ID or veteran’s card can adopt a pet for no charge.
“We have so many wonderful dogs and cats who need good homes right now,” said FOTAS Communications Director Bob Gordon. “Most of these pets were found or brought in as strays and just need a second chance at a good life through adoption.”
Santa Clause will also be at the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take free pictures with pets.
Below are just a few of the pets up for adoption.
The shelter is located at 333 Wire Rd. in Aiken. Its adoption hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, contact the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537.
