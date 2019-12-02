Two arrested for illegally dumping 26,080 lbs. of materials in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Marshal’s Office arrested two men Monday, Dec. 2, for felony illegal dumping.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources notified the Marshal’s Office Nov. 23 of an illegal dump on the 1700 block of Gravel Pit Rd. After an investigation, Artis Murphy and Jaquantez Hall were arrested for dumping 26,080 lbs. worth of materials. Authorities said the two did admit to the illegal dumping.
Officials want to remind everyone to follow proper procedures when getting rid of materials and to utilize the landfill for the waste.
