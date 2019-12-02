Resource fair for homeless veterans to take place at Charlie Norwood VA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Several agencies and community partners plan to provide intensive services to homeless veterans in the CSRA. They’re planning to do this through an event called Veteran Stand Down. It’s set to happen Friday, Dec. 6, at the uptown location of Charlie Norwood VA Center.
“If somebody is homeless or just becoming homeless, whether they’re new to the area or not, they’re overwhelmed and it’s hard to think about what resources do I need, how do I find them'. So this allows them to get contacted at that time,” said Forces United Director of Homeless Services Kelly Thorpe.
The stand down will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the gymnatorium on the second floor of the Uptown facility located at 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA. The resource fair will include: Veteran health care and benefits, vaccinations, dental services, various community social services, Veteran organizations, music, job opportunities and applications for housing.
A wide variety of agencies and community partners will be on hand to provide intensive services to homeless Veterans, according to David Firmin, Hud-Vash Homeless Program Case Manager for VA Augusta.
“Stand downs for homeless Veterans serve as an effective outreach strategy to engage homeless Veterans and present them with longer term treatment and housing options. This effort is the result of coordination with community partners and internal stakeholders who are committed to ending Veteran homelessness," Firmin said.
For more information, call David Firmin at 706-733-0188, ext. 6671.
