Relay for Life celebrates #GivingTuesday

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Relay for Life of Aiken County is celebrating Giving Tuesday tomorrow, Dec. 3. They are asking for the community’s help to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
There are a few ways you can help donate. The first is by asking your friends and family to donate a luminaria (paper lantern) to honor a loved one. You can also go to Relay for Life of Aiken County’s Facebook page and share their posts to spread the word about how to help.
Lastly, you can make your own Facebook fundraiser. Here’s how:
- Go to www.RelayForLife.org/aikensc
- Click: ‘SIGN IN’
- Log in to your ACS account
- Click on ‘MY DASHBOARD’
- Scroll down to ‘Create a Facebook Fundraiser’
Relay for Life is asking you to donate $20.19 to #GiveHope on #GivingTuesday.
