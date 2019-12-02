Paine College presents Christmas at Paine Concert

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Paine College Concert Choir and several musicians filled the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel by putting on an unforgettable show for those in the audience.
“To have such a rich history and to be able to be a part of that from its beginnings in 1882 until now, it is absolutely an honor,” Benjamin Porter of The Paine College Concert Choir said.
This is a concert they say they have been preparing for months. Members of the choir looked forward to performing special selections including, “In Bright Mansions” and many others. “It’s going to be mostly gospel. There will also be foreign language as well incorporated, and we will get in operatic performance.”
The North Augusta High School Concert Choir also made an appearance to Sunday’s concert. “We’re singing a piece that’s in Russian, and I have a lot of favorite moments in the song that I think the audience will really enjoy,” Lizzie Perkins of The North Augusta High School Concert Choir said.
They said it was an honor to be able to perform alongside a college choir to showcase their talent. “It’s really interesting and fun, because we get to learn and experience what it’s like to sing with a college and bigger performers," Perkins said.
“They have what it takes. It doesn’t matter what stage that you’re on. The concept does not change. Sing, and sing well and make sure that you have the right details,” adds Porter.
