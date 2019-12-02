Columbia County man arrested for cruelty to children

A clerk at Circle K called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office advising that a minor was there wearing a tee-shirt, basketball shorts, and no shoes. Once deputies arrived to the Circle K and spoke with the minor, he told authorities that his stepfather was upset that he was on his tablet, which the minor told deputies he was not supposed to have. Per the incident report, the minor also told deputies that his stepfather threw his cellphone at the 13-year-old and hit him in random places on his body.