Columbia County man arrested for cruelty to children

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Columbia County man was arrested after his stepson was located at the Circle K at 4649 Washington Rd.
According to the police report, 41-year-old Robert McCoy got into an argument with his 13-year-old stepson and told the son to leave property and to keep walking.
A clerk at Circle K called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office advising that a minor was there wearing a tee-shirt, basketball shorts, and no shoes. Once deputies arrived to the Circle K and spoke with the minor, he told authorities that his stepfather was upset that he was on his tablet, which the minor told deputies he was not supposed to have. Per the incident report, the minor also told deputies that his stepfather threw his cellphone at the 13-year-old and hit him in random places on his body.
The minor walked about 2.9 miles before reaching the Circle K where he hid in the bushes until he got too cold and walked inside.
McCoy was charged with cruelty to children and booked at the Columbia County Detention Center.
